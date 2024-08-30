Midtown nonprofit teaches sustainable skills at 'living lab'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once this year's monsoon is done, local advocates want neighbors to know the time will be right to care for trees at home and even set up their own soil for long-term health.

Watershed Management Group instructors teach a variety of classes on sustainable skills at the nonprofit's Living Lab site, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd., including rainwater and greywater harvesting, and growing native foods.

Program Manager Charlie Alcorn gave me a crash course on one class he teaches. This one in particular is all about different soils, their moisture levels, and maintaining that soil

Alcorn says the average person doesn't really need to spend money on fertilizers to improve a yard. Instead, those looking to maintain a yard or garden in the Sonoran Desert can turn to more traditional methods, some practices

He says the trick is to consistently feed desert soil runoff water and organic material. After that, let time do the rest.

According to Alcorn, this method follows a food-and-tree growing tradition that's centuries old.

"People have been here for thousands of years, cultivating," Alcorn tells me. "And I think getting to know that story—and then, wanting to participate in that story, like, be part of interacting with the desert and supporting it—it makes me feel like I'm part of a tradition...it feels good."

He goes on to say that even drier soils have properties worth protecting, because native plans like saguaros and creosote have still thrived in it.

The key, he says, is being deliberate in protecting it.

Watershed Management Group offers a complete calendar of its educational events you can find here at its website. The nonprofit also offers Living Lab tours, family days and river restoration volunteer days.

