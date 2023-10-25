UArizona police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Greek life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department is looking into threats a man recently made against Greek life.

Interim Vice President and Chief Safety Officer of the University's Office of Public Safety Steve Patterson says Michael Pengchong Lee, who is not a student or university employee, threatened "to commit a mass shooting" over "group chat" specifically aimed at Greek life.

According to Interim Vice President Patterson, university police found out about the threats Sunday evening, and quickly worked with the FBI to pinpoint Pengchong Lee.

After identifying him, authorities say they tracked Pengchong Lee down about 24 hours later and arrested him.

Pengchong Lee was booked into the Pima County Jail on a $7,500 bond and charged with making a terroristic threat. Interim Vice President Patterson clarifies federal charges may follow.