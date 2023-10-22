TEAM EFFORT: Volunteers needed for 20th Cyclovia Tucson event route

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclovia Tucson is looking for volunteers to help out with its twentieth celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This car free event, spanning from downtown to the Amphi neighborhood, includes:



Live entertainment

Food trucks

Free bike repairs

Giveaways

"There will be thousands of people on bikes, walking, pushing strollers, with their dogs, and just kind of enjoying public space since streets are, after all, our largest public space," Lead Project Manager Patricia Schwartz shared. "So, there's still time to sign up."

Every year, the Living Streets Alliance encourages people to get out and bike or walk, while connecting with community members.

"There's lots of different ways to get involved. They're all pretty fun," Schwartz explained. "You can go to our website CycloviaTucson.org and learn all about how to get involved."