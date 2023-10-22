Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

TEAM EFFORT: Volunteers needed for 20th Cyclovia Tucson event route

Sign up to help at this year's celebration
Cyclovia Tucson is looking for volunteers to help out with its twentieth celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/midtown-news/team-effort-volunteers-needed-for-20th-cyclovia-tucson-event-route
cyclovia.png
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 19:37:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclovia Tucson is looking for volunteers to help out with its twentieth celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This car free event, spanning from downtown to the Amphi neighborhood, includes:

  • Live entertainment
    Food trucks
  • Free bike repairs
  • Giveaways

"There will be thousands of people on bikes, walking, pushing strollers, with their dogs, and just kind of enjoying public space since streets are, after all, our largest public space," Lead Project Manager Patricia Schwartz shared. "So, there's still time to sign up."

Every year, the Living Streets Alliance encourages people to get out and bike or walk, while connecting with community members.

"There's lots of different ways to get involved. They're all pretty fun," Schwartz explained. "You can go to our website CycloviaTucson.org and learn all about how to get involved."

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Inspired Journalism

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District

KGUN 9 News Navigator
Team Near You

Team Near You