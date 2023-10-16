Police: Suspects caught Downtown after running away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department investigators are establishing probable cause after tracking down people who ran away from them.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 it began when police heard about sketchy activity going on near East 9th Street and North Warren Avenue. He explains officers found a vehicle "possibly involved" when they go to the neighborhood.

That's when Sgt. Fritsch describes how things escalated.

The people in the vehicle suddenly ran away from police, leading them on a chase. However, officers did eventually track the suspects down and detain them, Sgt. Fritsch confirms.

Details remain limited at this time. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.