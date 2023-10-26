Nine days later: FBI arrests suspect in shooting of an ICE agent in Midtown

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of an ICE agent in Midtown.

The agent, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer, assigned to a United States Marshals Service task force, was shot in the arm on the evening of Oct. 17 at the corner of East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard. He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

The shooter fled the scene. No other details of his capture were provided.

This case has been referred to the United States Attorney's Office - District of Arizona for prosecution, according to the FBI.

