National Jamaican Jerk Day! Where to get authentic Caribbean cuisine in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As soon as you enter Kingston Kitchen, formerly CeeDee's Jamaican Kitchen, you're instantly surrounded with the smells of traditional island spices... which is why jerk chicken is so beloved!

Head Chef Denzil Clark also makes oxtail, festival fry bread, goat and many more classic Jamaican meals.

“When you go to Jamaica and the grassroots, you get the real real taste of Jamaican food, ” explained restaurant owner Clovis "Rocky" Williams, who grew up in Jamaica.

That’s why his family brought a little bit of home to Tucson, using traditional cooking methods like a charcoal grill to imitate a wood fire.

Williams was born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica but finished school in Tucson.

“We just love to put our culture to other people. Other people can experience our unique cuisine and how delicious it is," Williams said.

He immigrated to Miami in the 80s, but made the cross-country move to Arizona two years ago after taking over the restaurant from his son.

"We get a lot of calls about how good our food tastes," Williams shared. "And it gives us more motivation to carry on and do more and more better every day.”

During the interview, KGUN 9 caught up with some customers trying Kingston Kitchen for the first time.

“It’s not spicy, because I asked for a non-spicy dish. And, but it’s got a whole lot of flavor, said new diner Lesa Lemons. "And the juices were really, really good too.”

For Williams, hopes are high for a food truck and additional locations in the future.

“Our dream is to expand…as much as we can," he said.

To try this authentic Jamaican cuisine, visit Kingston Kitchen's restaurant Tuesday through Sunday at 5305 E. Speedway Blvd.