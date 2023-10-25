Flooding makes for a slow day for some Midtown businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stephanie Brown sat in her office on Tuesday as it was raining outside, and from the Onin Staffing building, 4420 E. Speedway Blvd., STE 102, in Midtown, she could see the flooding outside.

The water came across the right lane and into the plaza her office is in. When cars rushed by, the water would splash at least 11 feet into the plaza.

That’s why many of the bikers and pedestrians had to avoid the bike lane.

However, less people were also going into the plaza itself, Brown saying when it rains they don’t see as much foot traffic.

“Foot traffic slows down. Sometimes we get people that come in for a little bit of shelter, but ya it does impact the foot traffic,” Brown said.

The next building over in the same plaza at Specialists Inc., 4414 E. Speedway Blvd., the store manager Ramsses Castro also saw flooding in the afternoon. He said usually it goes away within 30 minutes, but the flooding does make the day slow for them because of the traffic buildup.

“Traffic gets backed up, so a lot of people don’t even pull in. They’d rather just keep on driving by because everything gets pretty stuffed up out there. Traffic gets pretty bad,” Castro said.