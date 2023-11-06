100 years of inclusion and kindness at Valley of the Moon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since 1923, Valley of the Moon has been a historic landmark attraction bringing together people of all ages. This year, they are celebrating 100 years of imagination and kindness.

The idea started in 1923 and was first officially established as a non-profit a few years later in hopes to advocate for acceptance when it came to religion and race. A century later, that mission statement still holds true today.

“This is still a place where kids can come and be themselves and be treated with respect, learn how to treat others with respect. That’s still our rule for kindness and inclusion," said Jenni Sunshine, President at Valley of the Moon.

Valley of the Moon is all about tradition and preservation. They do theatrical performances, scavenger hunts, tours and all kinds of events for kids to feel included, seen and heard.

They want kids of all ages and all backgrounds to know this is a safe place for them to come and explore a fairy tale like place.

“This is the home for anybody who might have felt like a misfit or might have felt like they were discriminated against. This is a place to feel like you're going to be embraced for who you are and sadly we still need that today," said Sunshine.

Preserving the original buildings is on the agenda right now for Valley of the Moon in hopes to be around for another 100 years in the Tucson community.

Valley of the Moon is located at 2544 E Allen Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716. For a list of events and more information visit their website or call (520) 323-1331.