Midtown multiplex fire leaves one dog dead

KGUN 9
Posted

A midtown fire left one dog dead at a Midtown home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, Crews responded to a fire at 4:23 p.m. at a single-story multiplex near East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby units. The fire was called under control at 4:38.

One dog died at the scene, the post said. No other injuries were reported. Two people and another dog were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

