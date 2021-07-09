Microburst rips patio over house into front yard in Cochise County

HEREFORD, AZ. (KGUN) — "My back porch is now in my front yard," Tim Cupps said.

Tim and Linda Cupps were getting ready for bed last night when a microburst hit their home.

"I didn't have time to do anything other than hold onto the door," Tim said.

As he was holding onto the door, his wife was taking care of their new puppy.

"I heard stuff blowing around and I didn't know if it was going to break a window, so I grabbed the dog and just got on the floor with him," Linda said.

The storm may have taken their patio, but the Cupps say they are still fortunate.

"We were blessed," Linda said. "All of us were okay, none of us got hurt."

The Cupps also lost power for about four hours. They were one of many people in the area that lost their power in the area.

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative crews were working throughout the day to restore power in the area.