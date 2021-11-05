MIA Korean War Hero to be laid to rest in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The remains of a Korean War hero who was MIA are set to arrive in Douglas Friday after more than 70 years.

Sergeant First Class Frank G. Vejar went missing in action in November 30,1950. Sergeant Vejar was 19-years-old at the time of his death and was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, and 7th Infantry Division.

On November 5th, the Douglas Police Department and Fire Department will escort Sergeant Vejar’s transport, provided by Brown-Page Mortuary, beginning at the Tucson International Airport. The American Legion Post No.11 will join in the procession as the escort draws closer to Douglas and other Douglas groups plan to join as well. The escort is expected to leave Tucson at 12:00 p.m. and arrive in Douglas at or about 2:15 p.m.

A celebration of life is expected November 9th. There will be a mass at St. Luke’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial services at Douglas Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at The American Legion, 1325 G Avenue, Douglas Az.