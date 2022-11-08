Mi Familia Vota is encouraging Latinos to vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Univision reports the Hispanic vote jumped 43% between 2016 and 2020. But in 2020, only 18% of the total voter turnout was Hispanic.

The Hispanic vote has the potential to make a huge difference in Tucson with 44% of the population being Hispanic.

Mi Familia Vota is a nonprofit organization encouraging voter participation.

“Mi Familia Vota looks to provide information to voters about facts,” said Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, the State Director of Mi Familia Vota.

Their goal is to get people to vote, regardless of their ethnicity or political party.

“One of the best ways to have your voice heard is through voting,” she said.

Their main focus is communities of color, specifically Latinos.

“For the Latino community in Arizona, the second largest ethnic group, it’s important to participate,” said Rodriguez-Greer. “We have some folks that are looking to represent us at the state, and at the federal level, who are specifically campaigning with hateful rhetoric towards communities of color.”

Up until election day, they have been canvassing in zip codes like 85713 , which has a 67.7% Hispanic population.

Jesus Bermudez is a canvas lead in Tucson and he spent today going door to door in this community.

“We’re canvassing and talking to the community. We’re giving some important information for these upcoming elections. Like candidates and propositions, and all the questions people may want to ask us,” said Bermudez.

He told me so far, his efforts for Mi Familia Vota have been paying off.

“A lot of people have actually been motivated since we’ve been out in the streets talking to them and people have actually gone and voted because of us,” he said.

Like today, Mi Familia Vota will be all over Tucson tomorrow canvassing getting the message to go out and vote to as many people as possible.