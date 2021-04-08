Watch
Mexico expects a 'constant and growing' flow of migrants

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Migrants disembark on the Mexican side of the border after crossing the Usumacinta River from Guatemala, in Frontera Corozal, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:16:57-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top diplomat says his country expects “constant and growing” flows of migrants in coming years, and he estimates the United States must spend $2 billion per year in development aid to stem the tide.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday that Mexico has proposed investing money in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and expects the United States to join the effort.

Those three Central American countries have been sending the largest number of migrants to the U.S. southern border.

U.S. Border Patrol had 168,195 encounters with migrants last month, the highest since March 2001.

