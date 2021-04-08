Mexico expects a 'constant and growing' flow of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top diplomat says his country expects “constant and growing” flows of migrants in coming years, and he estimates the United States must spend $2 billion per year in development aid to stem the tide.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday that Mexico has proposed investing money in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and expects the United States to join the effort.

Those three Central American countries have been sending the largest number of migrants to the U.S. southern border.

U.S. Border Patrol had 168,195 encounters with migrants last month, the highest since March 2001.