Mexican woman shot in head by Border Patrol files claim

Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived have filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a lawsuit. AP photo.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 14:07:33-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived have filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a lawsuit.

The claim by Marisol García Alcántara against U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the June 16 shooting in Nogales, Arizona, is a necessary legal step. The CBP said it cannot comment because the shooting is being investigated internally.

The shooting has drawn attention to units known as Critical Incident Teams, which collect information about agents' use of force. Critics call them “shadow units” protecting the agency.

