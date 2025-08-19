Mexican woman sentenced for assaulting a border patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Mexican National has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting a Border Patrol Agent.

On Aug. 11, United States District Judge Angela M. Martinez sentenced Sandra Meza-Casillas to 2 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Meza-Casillas previously pleaded guilty to Assault on a Federal Officer.

The incident took place in April in Nogales, Ariz., when a Border Patrol Agent was attempting to apprehend an individual who had jumped over the international border wall. The agent found Meza-Casillas lying flat on her stomach on the border road.

According to a statement from the United State's Attorney's Office District of Arizona, when the agent approached Meza-Casillas, she started running down International Border road. After a brief foot pursuit, the Border Patrol Agent reached Meza-Casillas and grabbed her shoulder to make an arrest. Meza-Casillas turned around and sprayed the agent with pepper spray on his left cheek.

United States Border Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rui Wang, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

