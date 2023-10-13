Mexican truck driver busted trying to smuggle about 1,300 pounds of cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mexican national Oswaldo Lopez-Escobar, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine after customs officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales made a startling discovery.
The Customs and Border Protection says on Wednesday, Oct. 4, during a routine inspection of Lopez-Escobar's semi-truck, officers found 155 packages of cocaine hidden in the trailer's floor which equaled:
- 1294.11 pounds (587 kilograms)
- Estimated street value between $10.7 to $12.5 million.
On Thursday, Oct. 5, He was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, Lopez-Escobar faces life in prison, a mandatory minimum of 10 years, a $10 million fine and supervised release.
