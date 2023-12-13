Mexican trafficker sentenced to 12 years in Arizona fentanyl case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A resident of Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Arizona after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Pilar Angel Leon-Beltran, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 22, according to a news release from The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Previously on supervised release, Leon-Beltran was found transporting 90,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl with three co-conspirators by Arizona DPS in Scottsdale in April of 2022.

Two of Leon-Beltran's co-conspirators, Enrique Flores-Diaz and Denisse Calderon-Razura, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Flores-Diaz was sentenced to 78 months in prison. Calderon-Razura was sentenced to 15 months.

The third co-conspirator, Laura Elena Hambrick, an accessory after the fact, awaits sentencing on January 18, 2024.