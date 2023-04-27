Mexican Spotted Owl breeding season on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to the wildfire season, forest services are working to prevent wildfires and mitigate how far one could spread. This was done ahead of time on Mount Lemmon because this time of year is the breeding season for a threatened species.

The Mexican Spotted Owl was determined to be a threatened species back in the 1990s, so biologists on Mount Lemmon have to find their breeding areas to know which areas need protection.

Several times a week during peak activity hours for the owl, the Coronado National Forest Service biologists complete what’s called a “call survey.” This is where they imitate the four-note call and wait for a response. Those areas where the owls are breeding are protected by the forest service because the owls are extremely sensitive to noise. This can be risky in daylight.

“During the day, if they are flushed from their nests it does increase the likelihood of predation on them, their nests, or their hatchlings,” said Neil Dutt, a biologist with the forest service.

Visitors are asked to be mindful of the wildlife because of the risk of predation. Two avid bird watchers visiting Mount Lemmon today shared their plan to exercise caution.

“We respect that, and if we observe them at all, we will never approach them and we will never tell anyone where we saw them,” said Thomas Kleespies.

“That’s why we’ve got binoculars and long lenses to keep a respectful distance,” said Laurie Kleespies.

The Coronado National Forest Service would also like to remind visitors of the risk of wildfire, especially while prevention efforts are on pause.

“If you’re bringing up an RV, make sure that chain is off the ground, especially as it gets hotter because it can create a spark. The other thing is if you’re having that campfire, make sure that it is out before you leave. Put your hand over those coals before you leave,” recommended Starr Farrell with the forest service.