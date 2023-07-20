Mexican citizen faces 30 months in prison for assaulting Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker sentenced 26-year-old Mexican citizen Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle on Thursday to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

On March 15, 2023, Acatzihua-Temoxtle pleaded guilty to Assault on a Federal Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Federal Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury.

United States Border Patrol agents received information on May 31, 2022, that several groups of non-citizens were passing through the Baboquivari Mountain range near the area of Newfield, Arizona.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle ran up the side of a wash when agents found the group, kicking several big rocks at one of the agents to stop his pursuit.

He physically assaulted one agent after being captured by using the agent's flashlight, and he also tried to strangle another agent with the lanyard that held his night vision goggles.