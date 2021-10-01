Mescal Movie Set offers Fall events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mescal Movie Set at 1538 N. Mescal Road near Benson is offering some Fall-themed events to draw people to the area.

Attractions include:

Sneak Preview Tours - Guided walks through the movie sets, $10 per adult. The tours are offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Click here for more info.

Mysterious Ghost Hunt - Tucson Ghost Company will provide equipment to help people communicate with spirits. The $45 event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9, 23 and 30. For tickets, click here.

Book Signing - "The Making of Tombstone" author John Farkis will appear. Tickets to the event are $10 and include a history tour. The signing goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. To buy tickets, click here.

Western Trick or Treat for the Kids - Stations will be open within the movie set for treat giveaways. The event is free for kids 15 and under. Kids must be accompanied by adults. The event goes from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30.

