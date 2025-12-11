Mescal Movie Set hosts book signing with Steve McQueen expert in January

Having served as the backdrop for more than 100 Westerns, the Mescal Movie Set in Benson is already a destination for film buffs.

On Jan. 17, visitors will have another reason to visit: A book signing from Steve McQueen historian, Marshall Terrill.

Terrill will be at the movie set, 1538 N. Mescal Road, to promote his new book, "Steve McQueen: The Last Reel."

The book follows McQueen and his final two films, "The Hunter" and "Tom Horn," which were filmed at the Mescal set.

Terrill worked with McQueen's wife, Barbara Minty McQueen, on the book.

Mescal Movie Set will have local cast members from "Tom Horn." Tours of the set will also be available.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information here.