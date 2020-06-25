Mesa officer charged with assault in on-duty shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A Mesa police officer has been charged with aggravated assault for shooting an unarmed man during a disturbance call six months ago.

The case marks one of the rare cases in which prosecutors in metro Phoenix have brought charges against officers in a shooting. Authorities say Officer Nathan Chisler shot the man in a sports bar parking lot on Dec. 6 after he resisted attempts by officers to detain him.

The victim, who was later charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer, survived his injuries. The Mesa Police Department has recommended that Chisler be fired.

