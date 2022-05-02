Mental health resources for Southern Arizona veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — May marks both Military Appreciation Month and Mental Health Month.

Southern Arizona VA Health Care Systems is holding a virtual town hall to help former servicemembers navigate resources relating to suicide prevention, heath and well-being, nutrition and food service, and veteran readiness and employment.

The online forum is scheduled via Zoom on Wednesday, May 11 at noon and can be accessed at the SAVMHAC website.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says one of its top priorities is preventing suicide among veterans.

This virtual town hall is one of a number of resources available to Southern Arizona vets seeking help for issues related to mental health and wellness.

Sierra Tucson, a private treatment center, recently completed certification as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization” through PsychArmor, a non-profit training institution specializing in health and life outcomes for military-connected individuals.

Sierra Tucson CEO Valerie Kading said the newly certified Red, White and Blue program is a "premier program designed to focus solely on our Veterans and provide the support necessary to meet their unique needs and the needs of their loved ones. We are proud of our continued focus on and prioritization of this population, and we are pleased that our entire team is dedicated to providing Veterans with culturally sensitive and competent care."

Veterans seeking mental health and other specialty care can search the VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System database for more information.