Menlo Family Resource Center feeds upwards of 400 people in August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Menlo Family Resource Center gave out bread and fruit to families on the west side of Tucson Thursday morning.

The center says they fed over 400 people in the month of August and likely will see the same amount of need in September.

The bread and fruit drives are organized to help families with kids in the Tucson Unified School District.

As volunteers say, they take pride in helping out—especially as food prices have risen over the last year.

“Just come with no fear, we don’t ask anything, we just try to help. A lot of people don’t know, so we tell people, tell their friends and neighbors to come here," Anabelie Anzalone said.

Resource centers across Tucson can help all TUSD families feed their children.

To get connected with resources for your student, locate the Family Resource Center closest to you:

Catalina Family Resource Center - 3645 E. Pima Street

Palo Verde Family Resource Center - 1302 S. Avienda Vega

Southwest Family Resource Center - 6855 S. Mark Road

Menlo Family Resource Center - 1100 W. Fresno Street

The next bread and fruit drive at the Menlo Center is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5.