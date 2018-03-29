Memorial service set for Marana council member

TUCSON, Ariz. - A funeral service has been set for Marana Town Council member Carol McGorray, who died March 22. She was 77.

According to the town, the service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 8650 N. Shannon Road.

Elected to the council in 2001, she served for 17 years. McGorray was also a member of the Dove Mountain Civic Group and Dove Mountain Rotary Club.

McGorray was survived by six of her seven children.