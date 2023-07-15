TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — MegaMania Summer Festival 2023 is returning Saturday, July 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. Event organizers are holding it throughout the Pima Community College Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.
Community Relations Manager Holly Schaffer told KGUN 9 the festival is open to all ages and free to the public.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from comic books, video games or TV shows, otherwise known as "cosplay."
Gaming, artistic and "all-around geekery" include:
- Assembling a kid's craft
- Touring the Comic Bookmobile
- Entering the Cosplay Showcase
- Playing Dungeons and Dragons
- Breaking out of an escape room
- Creating your own cosplay costume
- Competing in video-game tournaments
- Photo opportunities with cosplay groups
- Attending award-winning authors' and artists' workshops
- Watching live-sketch comedy and original comic-con shorts
Schaffer pointed out tickets for many programs go fast since it is a free event. So, if people want to enjoy the festival to the fullest, she suggests they arrive as early as possible.
PoetryMania is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. with the Library's current Writer in Residence Gene Twaronite, featuring local poets who will perform their poems in the spirit of MegaMania.
