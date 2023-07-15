TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — MegaMania Summer Festival 2023 is returning Saturday, July 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. Event organizers are holding it throughout the Pima Community College Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Community Relations Manager Holly Schaffer told KGUN 9 the festival is open to all ages and free to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from comic books, video games or TV shows, otherwise known as "cosplay."

Gaming, artistic and "all-around geekery" include:



Assembling a kid's craft

Touring the Comic Bookmobile

Entering the Cosplay Showcase

Playing Dungeons and Dragons

Breaking out of an escape room

Creating your own cosplay costume

Competing in video-game tournaments

Photo opportunities with cosplay groups

Attending award-winning authors' and artists' workshops

Watching live-sketch comedy and original comic-con shorts

Schaffer pointed out tickets for many programs go fast since it is a free event. So, if people want to enjoy the festival to the fullest, she suggests they arrive as early as possible.

PoetryMania is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. with the Library's current Writer in Residence Gene Twaronite, featuring local poets who will perform their poems in the spirit of MegaMania.