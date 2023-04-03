Watch Now
Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 sold in Tucson

Mega Millions Jackpot
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 15:46:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 could be in the hands of one lucky Tucsonan.

The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers and the 'Mega Ball' was sold Friday, March 31 at the Circle K at 5502 E. Speedway, according to lottery spokespeople.

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were: 16 26 27 42 61 23 MEGAPLIER 4X

The next drawing will take place Tuesday, April 4, with an estimated jackpot of $385 Million.

