Meet Chocolate: New capybara joins Reid Park Zoo

A capybara named Chocolate has joined the long list of four-legged residents at Reid Park Zoo.

According to a news release post, Chocolate hails from the Montgomery Zoo and is approximately one-and-a-half years old. He will be sharing a habitat with the zoo's black-necked swans and crested screamer.

The zoo is working with the capybara species survival plan to bring a companion for Chocolate to the zoo.

“She’s a very small capybara and is a bit shy,” Animal Care Supervisor Adam Ramsey said in the release.

"Take your time when trying to spot her, especially while she is settling in and getting to know her new home.”

Capybaras are found in habitats near bodies of water throughout much of South America, the news release said.