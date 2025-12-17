Medical Examiner report: Scholtes ran hose from exhaust into car window

The Maricopa Medical Examiner's report for Christopher Scholtes, recently acquired by KGUN 9, said Scholtes died after running a hose connected to his car's exhaust through the driver's window.

The report said next of kin left the keys in the ignition, rolled down the windows and opened the garage door before calling 911.

A note from Scholtes, "suicidal in nature," was found in the home. A living will was found on top of the car, the report said.

A ladder and a rope secured around a ceiling beam with a hanging looped end was also found.

The report said he reportedly made suicidal statements after the death of his daughter. He was under stress due to his recent trial regarding his daughter's death and his upcoming voluntary surrender to law enforcement for his prison sentence, the report said.

There were no concerns for suspicious circumstances, the report said.