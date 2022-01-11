Medical Examiner: November death of deputy on-duty was suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Medical Examiner report obtained by KGUN 9 On Your Side on Tuesday shows a Pima County Sheriff's deputy who was found shot in the head last November following a critical incident, died by suicide.

In November 2021, a deputy involved in a critical incident in the parking lot of the Calvary Chapel near Julian Drive and Palo Verde Road, was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was in critical condition for nearly two days before he died from his injury.

The Medical Examiner's report shows 27-year-old Christopher Campas shot himself in the right temple. At the time of the incident, he also had pneumonia.

Though the deputy was on-duty, he was not on a call when he shot himself.

