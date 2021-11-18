Critical incident happening on south side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are working critical incident near Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive.

This is an active scene and details are limited.

PCSD requests that commuters avoid the area, and find alternative routes of travel.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 on air and online for more information as it becomes available.



