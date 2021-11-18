Critical incident happening on south side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are working critical incident near Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive.
This is an active scene and details are limited.
PCSD requests that commuters avoid the area, and find alternative routes of travel.
This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 on air and online for more information as it becomes available.
Critical Incident https://t.co/5CD0JPnQeu pic.twitter.com/tHwGNy0w3N— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) November 18, 2021
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter