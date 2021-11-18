Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Critical incident happening on south side of Tucson

Map showing Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 18:25:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are working critical incident near Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive.

This is an active scene and details are limited.

PCSD requests that commuters avoid the area, and find alternative routes of travel.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!