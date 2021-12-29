Pima County medical examiner exhumes 66 bodies to collect DNA, I.D. remains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sixty-six unidentified bodies have been exhumed from the Pima County Cemetery for DNA sampling, according to a memo this month from Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner completed the exhumations from Jan. 2020 to Sep. 2021 as part of a $175,359 federal grant.

In the memo, Hess says his office pursued the grant in order to identify remains, furthering death investigations and bring closure to families.

The project also freed up 36 burial plots for future burial space at Pima County Cemetery, which Hess called "plot challenged."

Ten DNA samples were sent to the Pima County Sheriff's Department's Cold Case Unit to further investigations that had stalled.

