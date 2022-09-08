McNeal, Ariz. man turns self in for deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from McNeal, Ariz. is facing charges after confessing to a shooting and killing another man.

52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens "waved down" a Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 in the middle of the roadway on Central Highway and Sage Lane near McNeal, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

According to CCSO, the deputy asked if Stevens was okay, after which he said he had shot and killed somone.

Stevens did not have the address where the shooting occurred but CCSO says he was able to lead deputies to the location, where they found a 61-year-old man dead.

Steven was charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.