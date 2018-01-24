McKale liquor license bid goes before state board March 15

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Fans hoping to blend booze and basketball at McKale Center will have to wait until next season.

The state liquor board will decide March 15 whether or not to allow the University of Arizona to sell alcohol at McKale Center. The final home game of the season is March 3, so alcohol sales wouldn't start until next season.

The UA intends to sell beer and wine at McKale Center.

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control set a 10 a.m. March 15 hearing in Phoenix to decide the matter, which has been held up due to a public protest filed by James F. Bly.

The Tucson City Council approved the license in December, but a public protest was filed that will delay implementation of the license until the board's hearing.