McKale Center liquor license proposal approved by Arizona State Liquor Board

TUCSON, Ariz. - The McKale Center proposal to sell beer and wine at the venue was unanimously approved Thursday evening by the Arizona State Liquor Board.

This liquor license proposal went to the state board for hearing because of a public protest against the proposal to sell beer and wine at McKale Center.

Those protesting the proposal were not present for the pubic hearing.

