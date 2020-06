TUCSON, Ariz. — McDonald's plans to hire about 470 employees to work at restaurants in the Tucson area this summer.

The restaurant chain has implemented safety procedures to ensure the well-being of employees and customers as it reopens restaurant dining rooms.

The procedures include wellness and temperature checks, floor stickers to mark social distancing guidelines, protective barriers at registers, masks and gloves for employees and training.

To apply, head to the McDonald's jobs site.