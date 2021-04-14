Watch
Mayor: Superior can't reach full potential without mine

The mayor of a small Arizona town is urging members of Congress to reject a bill that would kill plans for a huge copper mine. Mayor Mila Besich says Superior cannot build its reputation as a recreational getaway without financial support from Resolution Copper. Photo via ABC15.
The company so far has invested in the town's school, advertising and a community center. Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva has introduced a bill to rescind a land exchange for the company's planned operation, east of Phoenix and adjacent to Superior.

Tribes hold the land known as Oak Flat sacred and say the copper mine would desecrate a site that's central to their spiritual and cultural wellbeing.

