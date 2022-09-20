Mayor Romero to testify before Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero will testify in Washington, D.C. Wednesday as a witness before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works at 7 a.m. Tucson time Wednesday.

Romero will speak about Tucson's accomplishments and goals under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"I am honored to be invited by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works to testify on the importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," Romero said in a statement. "This is an important opportunity to showcase how our city is centering equity with the help of federal funding to fight climate change, electrify our transportation sector, and improve safety and accessibility for all the ways Tucsonans get around our city."

Romero will present her vision of Tucson as a sustainable desert city and ask for help curtailing PFAS contamination and protecting the groundwater supply.

Also testifying at the hearing will be Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski, West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Executive Director Jim Tymon.

To watch the hearing when it starts, click here.

