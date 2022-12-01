Mayor Romero to deliver Tucson State of the City address

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will deliver Tucson's State of the City address Thursday evening to an audience at the Tucson Convention Center.

The address, which is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., will be streamed online for those unable to attend.

"Together we are creating a more equitable, sustainable, and thriving Tucson," Romero shared online. "This is an opportunity for me to share with you our successes and the important work ahead."

Watch live: