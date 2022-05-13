Watch
Mayor Romero on Title 42 ending: "This isn’t our first rodeo"

Sen. Sinema, CBP commissioner chime in
Mexico Border Asylum
Christian Chavez/AP
Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The vast majority of people staying at the shelter are women and their children from Mexico and Central America who have been expelled under Title 42 authority or were still waiting to try for asylum, according to Pastor Juan Fierro, the shelter’s director. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexico Border Asylum
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:34:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal court is holding an injunction hearing Friday to determine the fate of Title 42.

This current health law is preventing migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The former Trump administration enacted Section 265 of Title 42 on March 20, 2020, as a response to the pandemic.

It was further supported through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

President Joe Biden continued this provision, which has expelled 1.2 million potential asylum seekers since it began.

When asked about Title 42 ending on Monday, May 23, Mayor Regina Romero told MotherJones.com, "This is not our first rodeo. We’ve seen this before; we’ve seen ups and downs no matter what administration is there."

She also revealed the White House gave her a heads up before the CDC announced on Friday, April 1 officials may pull back Title 42.

Mayor Romero says their early notice gave Southern Arizona enough time to prepare for an increase in asylum seekers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus chimed in saying he prefers America goes back to enforcing Title 8.

"We believe that Title 8, which is our immigration laws, that our agents were trained in are are used to using, provides various pathways," he said Thursday morning. "...And it provides, I think, actually a better way to deal with the challenges that we face at the border."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D) also met with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to talk things over.

"Arizona communities like Yuma continue to pay the price for the federal government’s failures at the border, and I appreciate Mayor Nicholls’ partnership in holding the Administration accountable to keep Arizona communities safe and secure, while ensuring migrants are treated fairly and humanely," she shared.

Her stance is firm on hoping the Biden administration does not end Title 42 expulsions until a full-proof plan is developed.

