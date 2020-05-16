Menu

Mayor Romero encourages Arizona representatives to pass the HEROES Act

Regina Romero
Posted at 8:26 PM, May 15, 2020
Mayor Regina Romero is encouraging Arizona's congressional delegation to pass the HEROES Act.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Romero said the HEROES Act "addresses the needs of cities big and small, rural and urban, and provides the support that working families, businsesses, and workers require during these trying times."

She goes on to say that the bill will provide relief to Tucson by offering revenue replacement and "additional financial support to offset projected revenues losses that range in the tens of millions of dollars for each of the upcoming years."

Romero said the bill would also help avoid any lay-offs and maintain city services. It would also provide hazard pay to frontline workers.

"Additionally," Romero said, " the HEROES Act provides much needed housing, utility, and nutrition assistance for struggling Tucsonans and their families."

She concludes the statement by asking that Arizona's representatives vote yes on the act and that state senators move quickly to send the legislation to President Trump.

