Mayor Romero co-chairs Mayors Against Illegal Guns group

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero will co-chair the Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group that's pushing for gun safety reforms.

The group started in 2006.

"Combating gun violence, which accounted for 86% of all Tucson homicides in 2021, is one of my top priorities as Mayor," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, in a statement. "For too long, special interests like the NRA have obstructed common sense laws that make it more difficult for firearms to end up in the wrong hands. I look forward to serving as a co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and working with my fellow mayors across the country to advocate for comprehensive gun safety reforms in our State Legislatures and in Congress.”

Other co-chairs include Mike Bloomberg, Maryland Mayor Brandon Scott; Chattanooga, Tennessee Mayor Tim Kelly; Former Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin; Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas; Mount Vernon, New York Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard; New York, New York Mayor Eric Adams; Former Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs; St. Louis, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones and Tampa, Fla. Mayor Jane Castor.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

