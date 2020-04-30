Mayor Regina Romero's reaction to Gov. Doug Ducey's newest executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she is encouraged by Governor Doug Ducey’s most recent executive order; noting that based on Pima County’s criteria, which mirrors the CDC, it indicates we are not ready to re-open.

"We have not seen basically the thresholds that we needed to meet to be able to open up. One of the issues is that there is still no clear access to PPEs. We have plenty in stock, but there's still concern about PPEs,” said Romero.

She also credits no availability for community wide testing and the issue of contact-tracing as more reasons to why the state must remain under certain restrictions.

"So we are not there. And I'm glad that the governor took the step that he did, even though it’s not absolutely perfect,” said Romero.

To letting retailers open to sell their goods curbside May 4, Romero is all for that as a pilot test. But she has some concerns about the May 8 date to allow retailers to open up completely.

"What concerns me is that I would like to know how the Arizona Department of Health is going to put out educational material for those retailers, I don't know if they're going to do that to prepare them,” said Romero.

She is also hoping Ducey includes Arizona mayors in his decision making again.

"I really want to make sure that I stress this, asking the governor to re-institute his daily calls with mayor throughout the state, and that as he continues moving forward making decision for Arizonans, that he include our voices in those decisions,” said Romero.

Ducey has not given any new direction with bars, gyms or entertainment centers at this time. Romero agrees with keeping those closed right now.