Tucson mayor extends closure order to coincide with statewide restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday the extension of his stay-at-home order to May 15, and now Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is doing the same.

Mayor Romero ordered a citywide closure of gyms, dine-in areas of restaurants and other public gathering areas on March 17. Now, she's extending that order to May 15, with some modifications.

According to a news release from the mayor's office, her new proclamation does the following:

• Extends the Mayor's initial local emergency proclamation declared on March 17th to May 15th

• Adjusts language where needed to coincide with the Governor's Executive order

• Strongly advises that all persons within the City who have the means, to acquire or make a face covering to adhere to CDC guidance relating to wearing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That guidance includes direction to wear face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g. grocery stores, pharmacies).

• Acknowledges the importance of local guidelines, conditions, and data, including criteria published by the Pima County Health Department, in the decision-making process of a phased-in re-opening.

Before Gov. Ducey's announcement Wednesday, Mayor Romero urged the governor not to pre-emptively lift social distancing restrictions and closures. After Ducey's announcement, Romero praised the decision but called for more leeway for local leaders such as herself to make the decisions they feel are right for their community.