Mayor Regina Romero positive for COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero announced via Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Romero says her symptoms are mild and she will be working from home.

According to Romero, The Pima County Health Department is reporting a ‘HIGH’ COVID level.

I encourage those in our community to get boosted and continue taking precautions and wearing a mask while indoors. Stay safe!

Regina Romero

Dear Tucsonans. Today, I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I will be continuing to work from home in keeping with public health recommendations. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) December 4, 2022

According to the CDC People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Possible symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

More here..

Pima County Health Department free testing center:

Abrams Public Health Center

3950 South Country Club Road

Monday through Friday:

8 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.