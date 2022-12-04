Mayor Regina Romero positive for COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero announced via Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Romero says her symptoms are mild and she will be working from home.
According to Romero, The Pima County Health Department is reporting a ‘HIGH’ COVID level.
I encourage those in our community to get boosted and continue taking precautions and wearing a mask while indoors. Stay safe!
According to the CDC People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Possible symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
Pima County Health Department free testing center:
Abrams Public Health Center
3950 South Country Club Road
Monday through Friday:
8 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
