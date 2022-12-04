Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Regina Romero positive for COVID

Regina Romero profile
Rogelio Mares
Regina Romera speaks to KGUN9 at her campaign headquarters
Regina Romero profile
Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 19:26:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero announced via Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Romero says her symptoms are mild and she will be working from home.

According to Romero, The Pima County Health Department is reporting a ‘HIGH’ COVID level.

I encourage those in our community to get boosted and continue taking precautions and wearing a mask while indoors. Stay safe!
Regina Romero

According to the CDC People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Possible symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • More here..

Pima County Health Department free testing center:

Abrams Public Health Center
3950 South Country Club Road
Monday through Friday:
8 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!