Mayor Regina Romero leads resolution to continue protecting abortion rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Mayor and Council passed a resolution to protect reproductive and abortion rights at their June 7th meeting.

The resolution addresses SB1164, Arizona's law that would criminalize people who assist with abortion services.

It directs Tucson Police to update the Department's general instructions so that no physical arrests be made under that law or a pre-Roe abortion law if the supreme court overturns the ruling.

"I am not going to sit and wait as our constitutional rights are stripped away," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “In the absence of Congressional action to enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law, it is up to local governments to stand up to protect bodily autonomy and the rights of pregnant persons from repressive state laws," said Romero.

The resolution was developed in consultation with Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, and City Attorney Mike Rankin, and goes into effect immediately.

"These are medical decisions that people have the right to make a choice over. For the last 50 years, the Supreme Court has affirmed and reaffirmed that particular right," said Mayor Romero.