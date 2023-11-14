Mayor Regina Romero endorses Ruben Gallego for U.S. Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero is endorsing Ruben Gallego's bid for U.S. Senate less than one week after her presumed re-election.
“Just last week, the people of Tucson overwhelmingly voted to re-elect Mayor Romero because she is a fearless advocate for everyday Tucsonans who will stop at nothing to take care of her city,” shared Gallego.
RELATED: Pima County Elections 2023
“Ruben Gallego has the courage of his convictions and will stay true to the democratic values we hold dear,” expressed Mayor Romero.
The citizens made history in 2019 when they elected her the first woman and first Latina Mayor of Tucson.
“Like me, she is the child of immigrants who grew up wanting to build a better future for working families and people who are just trying to get by," Gallego explained. "I am thrilled to have her on our team, and I look forward to working alongside her as we win this election and give Tucsonans the representation they truly deserve in the U.S. Senate.”
The following Arizona leaders are also endorsing him:
- Congressman Raúl Grijalva
- Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar
- Senator Eva Diaz
- Senator Catherine Miranda
- Senator Theresa Hatathlie
- Senator Flavio Bravo
- Congresswoman Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton
- Congresswoman Athena Salman
- Congresswoman Analise Ortiz
- Congresswoman Stacey Travers
- Congresswoman Patty Contreras
- Congressman Marcelino Quiñonez
- Congressman Oscar De Los Santos
- Pima County Attorney Laura Conover
- Tempe Mayor Corey Woods
- Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez
- Glendale Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama
- Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia
- Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari
- Former U.S. Senator Dennis DeConcini
- Former Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick
- Former Congressman Ron Barber
“He will not waver in our fight for living wages, to protect our beautiful Sonoran desert, for our reproductive freedom, for equality and justice," Mayor Romero added. "He understands the needs of Tucson and Southern Arizona. He will be a senator for all of us. I enthusiastically endorse Congressman Ruben Gallego.”
Like me, @TucsonRomero is the child of immigrants who grew up wanting to build a better future for working families.— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 13, 2023
I am thrilled to have her on #TeamGallego, and I look forward to working alongside her as we win this election. pic.twitter.com/SEPuag66NA
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.