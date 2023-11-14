Mayor Regina Romero endorses Ruben Gallego for U.S. Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero is endorsing Ruben Gallego's bid for U.S. Senate less than one week after her presumed re-election.

“Just last week, the people of Tucson overwhelmingly voted to re-elect Mayor Romero because she is a fearless advocate for everyday Tucsonans who will stop at nothing to take care of her city,” shared Gallego.

“Ruben Gallego has the courage of his convictions and will stay true to the democratic values we hold dear,” expressed Mayor Romero.

The citizens made history in 2019 when they elected her the first woman and first Latina Mayor of Tucson.

“Like me, she is the child of immigrants who grew up wanting to build a better future for working families and people who are just trying to get by," Gallego explained. "I am thrilled to have her on our team, and I look forward to working alongside her as we win this election and give Tucsonans the representation they truly deserve in the U.S. Senate.”

The following Arizona leaders are also endorsing him:



Congressman Raúl Grijalva

Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar

Senator Eva Diaz

Senator Catherine Miranda

Senator Theresa Hatathlie

Senator Flavio Bravo

Congresswoman Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton

Congresswoman Athena Salman

Congresswoman Analise Ortiz

Congresswoman Stacey Travers

Congresswoman Patty Contreras

Congressman Marcelino Quiñonez

Congressman Oscar De Los Santos

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods

Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez

Glendale Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama

Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari

Former U.S. Senator Dennis DeConcini

Former Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick

Former Congressman Ron Barber

“He will not waver in our fight for living wages, to protect our beautiful Sonoran desert, for our reproductive freedom, for equality and justice," Mayor Romero added. "He understands the needs of Tucson and Southern Arizona. He will be a senator for all of us. I enthusiastically endorse Congressman Ruben Gallego.”

Like me, @TucsonRomero is the child of immigrants who grew up wanting to build a better future for working families.



I am thrilled to have her on #TeamGallego, and I look forward to working alongside her as we win this election. pic.twitter.com/SEPuag66NA — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 13, 2023