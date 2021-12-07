Mayor, council vote to appoint next Chief of Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor and City Council voted Tuesday to appoint the next Chief of the Tucson Police Department.

Tuesday, council voted unanimously to approve the City Manager’s recommendation to appoint Chad Kasmar as the next Tucson Police Chief.

This follows the U.S. Senate vote Tuesday, approving the nomination of Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus as the next head of Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security.

Chad Kasmar has been with the department for over two decades, serving as a Captain of the Commander of the Operations Division East and he served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Chief of Police. Kasmar served as Sergeant in Street Crime Interdiction Unit, Community Response Team, and as a Commander in Operations Divisions South, West, Midtown and East. His most recent position was interim Director at 911 Communications.

“During his 21-year career at the Tucson Police Department, Chad Kasmar has earned the respect of our Tucson community as well as fellow officers. Chad has proven himself to be a collaborator who sees public safety through a holistic lens and shares my vision of Community Safety, Health, and Wellness," said Mayor Romero.

Kasmar has been with the department since August of 2000 and was promoted to Deputy Chief in November of 2016.

He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and a former student of Amphi Public School District.

“Following his appointment, I will be asking Chief Kasmar to embark on a listening tour with community members throughout our city to inform his vision for the department,” said Mayor Romero. “Chad Kasmar is a proud product of Tucson with deep roots, he understands the needs of our city, and he is ready to take on the challenges ahead.”

