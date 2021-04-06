Mayor, council to discuss changes to marijuana ordinance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Romero and City Council will be discussing changes to a marijuana ordinance at tonight's meeting.

The current rules were written when marijuana was only medically legal in Arizona.

Now that marijuana is legal for recreational use, the ordinance removes all working that refers to medical marijuana.

It would also allow dispensaries to more than double in size, and reduce the distance a dispensary has to be from a rehab center.

It also removes the rule that a dispensary has to be any certain distance away from a church.

The reworked ordinance would allow dispensaries to add a drive-thru, and in the future even delivery services.

Mayor and council are holding a hearing on this in the meeting.