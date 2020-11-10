Mayor, Council approve $500K child care scholarship fund for families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council have approved a child care scholarship fund to families in need in effort to help with child care expenses during the ongoing pandemic.

The approved $500,000 scholarship fund is part of the City of Tucson’s CARES Act funds, according to the Mayor's Office. The scholarship funds administered by Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona will be distributed to families and child care facilities granting up to $2,275 per child.

“For many working families, having reliable and safe childcare, particularly during the pandemic, can be the difference between going back to work or staying home,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “The scholarships will help low-income families pay for safe child care, giving them peace of mind when they leave home to provide for their loved ones.”

The funds will go to those who have not received any state or federal COVID-19 relief money and are experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic, which may be impacting the ability to pay for child care.

The funds will help with expenses for children 12 years and younger, and families must be living within the City of Tucson or City of South Tucson.

Eligibility requirements can found online through Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona.

The scholarship program is open through Dec. 31, 2020 or until assistance is disbursed.